Jobless teachers, state govt employees block road to Nabanna, demand reinstatement and DA hike

Hundreds of protesters, led by unemployed school teachers and state government employees, squatted on a key approach road to the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday afternoon, demanding the reinstatement of terminated jobs and a hike in dearness allowance (DA).

The protesters — carrying placards and a symbolic model of Nabanna — marched under the banner of 'Sangrami Joutho Manch', a joint platform of terminated teachers and government staff.

Their rally began from Howrah station despite heavy police deployment, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, water cannons, and double-layer barricades on Foreshore Road.

The Calcutta High Court and Howrah police had not granted permission for the march, prompting authorities to block the route. Undeterred, the protesters sat on the road between the Railway Museum and Ramkrishnapur Ghat, threatening to stay put until their demands were heard.

“Our demands include reinstatement of the 26,000 teachers who lost jobs following a Supreme Court order, and urgent recruitment in primary and upper primary levels,” said Ashis Khamrui, the Manch convenor. He added that demonstrators were prepared for an indefinite sit-in if necessary.

Ashis Banerjee, a state employee, alleged the government had failed to implement a Supreme Court order on DA hikes. He also refuted claims that the High Court had barred the protest. “The court only directed that no public disruption should occur at Mangala Haat. Our route is nowhere near it,” he said.

Police officers, including Howrah SP Praveen Tripathi, reiterated that no public gathering had been authorised.

“We will be forced to take steps as the Calcutta High Court hasn’t allowed assembly in Howrah city. Please abide by the law,” an officer warned over loudspeakers.

The protestors, however, stood firm, sitting in defiance under police watch as evening descended on the riverside city.

