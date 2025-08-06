Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra follow up quiet wedding with grand reception

1 10

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra hosted a grand wedding reception on Tuesday evening at Hotel Lalit in New Delhi.

The celebration saw leaders from multiple political parties come together in a rare display of camaraderie.

Among the notable attendees was Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi, who was seen in photographs shared by Virendra Singh on social media, seated at a dinner table with Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh Ranjeet Ranjan and greeting other leaders.

Pictures from the event show Moitra and Misra warmly welcoming guests and receiving blessings.

Moitra wore a bright red saree with golden embroidery and matching gold jewellery, while Misra opted for a white traditional outfit accented with a red embroidered border.

The couple had tied the knot quietly on May 30, with no official announcement from the party or the MP herself. “You can call it the other operation sindoor,” noted The Telegraph Online, which published a photograph of the couple smiling in Germany.

On June 5, Moitra shared a picture on X of herself and Misra cutting a cake with the message: "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful."

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulated the pair, writing on X: "Heartfelt congratulations! Wishing you both endless happiness and a strong partnership as you start this wonderful new chapter together."

Mahua Moitra, known for her fiery speeches, is a two-time MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar constituency. Pinaki Misra, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, first entered the Lok Sabha from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket before joining the BJD over a decade later, serving as MP from 2009 to 2019. He stepped away from the electoral fray in 2024.

