From Delhi’s Red Fort to Kolkata’s streets, India unites in 79th Independence Day celebrations

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

BSF personnel take part in the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Agartala, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Tamil Nadu Police personnel march past during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the State Secretariat, in Chennai, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel exchange sweets on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border post between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Students perform during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Students take part in the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

People take part in the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Guwahati, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Kolkata Police band performs during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

A man with his body painted in tricolour waves the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Police personnel take a pledge during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Varanasi, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.