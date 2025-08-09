Parents of RG Kar victim allege assault by cops, vow to march to Nabanna despite police blockades

1 10 Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents of Abhaya, the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim, on Saturday alleged that Kolkata Police assaulted them during a march to the state secretariat that met with severe violence.

2 10 Soumyajit Dey

The father claimed police circulated their car number to all checkposts and repeatedly tried to intercept them.

3 10 Soumyajit Dey

“We used cat-and-mouse tactics to reach Dorina Crossing,” he told ABP Ananda, adding that the Calcutta High Court had permitted a peaceful protest, yet multiple barricades were set up.

4 10 Soumyajit Dey

The mother alleged she was manhandled, sustaining a swollen forehead from a police baton blow and and broke her sakha (conch shell bangle), which is a traditional accessory for married Hindu women in Bengal.

5 10 Soumyajit Dey

Accompanied by about 20 supporters, the family moved towards Nabanna but were stopped near the Racecourse.

6 10 Soumyajit Dey

A scuffle broke out as protesters clambered over police barricades. The march, joined by leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and his BJP colleagues MLA Agnimitra Paul and former MP Arjun Singh, carried national flags and black cloths around their necks.

7 10 Soumyajit Dey

"Mamata will be destroyed. It is Mamata versus the people," said Suvendu squatting on the roadside, after police stopped him en route to the state secretariat at Howrah.

8 10 Soumyajit Dey

Police had fortified several routes to Nabanna, erecting heavy barricades at Howrah Maidan, Foreshore Road, Kona Expressway, Santragachhi and other points.

9 10 Security preparations underway for a march to Nabanna, the state secretariat. (PTI)

Police deployed water cannons and closed Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu to most vehicles, triggering traffic chaos and forcing commuters to walk.

10 10 Security personnel stand near a water cannon vehicle amid precautions for a march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, called in the names of the parents of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Hospital to mark her first death anniversary, in Howrah district of West Bengal, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (PTI)

Earlier in the day, similar protests were reported across Kolkata, with calls for marches to both Nabanna and Kalighat.

Police and protesters clashed at several points as the Opposition-backed mobilisation against the RG Kar incident intensified.

Despite the blockades, Abhaya’s parents vowed they would reach Nabanna “at any cost.”

(This story will be updated)

RELATED TOPICS RG Kar Rape And Murder Case