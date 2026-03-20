Mamata Banerjee unveils TMC manifesto for 2026 Bengal Assembly polls

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Mamata Banerjee unveils TMC manifesto Mamata Banerjee announced 10 election promises on March 20 targeting a fourth term amid the upcoming April assembly polls, emphasising welfare expansions like Rs 500 hikes in women's monthly aid to Rs 1,500 to 1,700 and youth unemployment support. The manifesto covered agriculture with a Rs 30,000 crore budget, universal pucca housing and piped water, annual doorstep health camps, school upgrades, trade infrastructure, sustained pensions, and seven new districts, forming her governance blueprint. The Bengal chief minister promised to start 'Duare Chikitsa' (doorstep medical care). "We will start it in every booth, we will organise 'Duare Chikitsa' camps." Under this scheme, thousands of schools will be modernised with e-learning facilities and the government will also create 7 to 8 new districts, blocks, and new municipalities. "I will work to make Bengal the gateway of trade for Eastern India, with world-class logistics, ports, trade infrastructure, and a state-of-the-art Global Trade Centre," said Mamata.

She further said, "I will strive to ensure uninterrupted Old Age Pension support for all existing beneficiaries, while gradually extending the safety net to all eligible senior citizens." The TMC supremo stated that her 10 pledges will help in developing the state further, as she continued to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for 'conspiring' against her government. "We see a lot of conspiracies during elections, but this time they've crossed all limits," Banerjee said. X/Mamata Banerjee X/Mamata Banerjee

Mamata on financial allowance on widow "There is some remaining widow's allowance and old age allowance. The survey is underway. Many people have died, we will have to see that, we will do the rest on time. In short, I promise, I have done everything," said Bengal chief minister

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We will introduce Duare Chikitsa: Mamata We will introduce Duare Chikitsa: Bengal CM Mamata Duare Swasthya. Health camps will come to the people: Mamata The institutional delivery rate is now 99.95 per cent: Mamata

Earlier it was 58 per cent: Mamata At least a few thousand schools will be modernised, upgraded. We have already cleared it in the cabinet: Mamata We have made 10 promises. There are many more projects: Mamata The manifesto has been released in six languages: Mamata

Bengal CM on Juba Sathi, unemployment, others Scholarship funds have nothing to do with Juba Sathi. Those availing scholarships can get Juba Sathi, said Bengal chief minister



We have given jobs to 2 crore youth: Mamata

Unemployment reduced by 40 per cent in Bengal: Mamata Poor farmers, unorganised sector workers, women running self-help groups, who were neglected for long are now working with their heads held high: Mamata Projects worth few thousand crores have come to Bengal. Leather hub, power hubs have been created. Once Deucha-Pachami is ready there will be no power crisis for a hundred years: Mamata Wagons, engines, coaches are now being produced in Bengal: Mamata

Ninety per cent of eggs are now produced in Bengal: Mamata



For Hilsa people had to wait. We have created a Hilsa research centre. Now Bengal is flooded with Hilsas: Mamata

Will provide drinking water to all, make pucca houses, promises Mamata We will provide drinking water to all, make pucca houses for everyone. It is our promise: Mamata



Lakshmir Bhandar will continue for life to all beneficiaries: Mamata

This Modi government will go soon: Mamata The Constitution-killer, riot-causing, women-hating Modi government is doing whatever it can, said Bengal chief minister Mamata. "Jotoi koro hamla, abar jitbe Bangla" (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again": Mamata

Watch: Mamata Banerjee unveils party manifesto ahead of Bengal polls