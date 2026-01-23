Mamata Banerjee backs proposal for university combining three Kolkata colleges

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has agreed in principle to a proposal to create a separate university by bringing together Asutosh College, Syamaprasad College and Jogamaya Devi College - three institutions that share the same premises.

The development came during her visit to Jogamaya Devi College on Friday, college authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, Banerjee discussed the idea with the authorities and indicated that if things move smoothly, the process of forming the proposed university could begin after the Assembly elections, an official of the institute said.

Also Read BJP will now decide whether children will be born or not; already dictating what people will eat

"The CM has already informed the principals of all three colleges -- Asutosh College, Syamaprasad College and Jogamaya Devi College -- about the matter. She said she is open to the idea of a separate university and asked the principals to send a written proposal through local TMC councillor Kajari Banerjee," the official said.

The proposal has been welcomed across the three campuses. Asutosh College principal Dr Manas Kabi said Banerjee’s visit itself carried weight for the institutions.

"Banerjee is an alumnus of Asutosh group of colleges and the guardian of the state. Everyone, faculty members and students, is delighted over her visit. The demand for a university combining the three colleges had been longstanding and the CM assured us that since the election is ahead, it cannot be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session right now," Kabi said.

"However, she promised to initiate the process after the polls," he added. Kabi said the Asutosh group of colleges is more than a hundred years old and the idea of a combined university has been raised for years.

"We will send a proposal for the university and await the CM's final decision on the name of the university," he said.

Syamaprasad College principal Apurba Chakraborty described the relationship between the institutions as deeply connected, saying the three colleges are "one family".

Kabi also confirmed that all three colleges have agreed to the proposal and have signed on to it.

During her visit, after offering Saraswati Puja prayers, Banerjee was heard remarking that "it would have been better if all three Saraswati pujas were held together at one place."