Madhyamik admit card receives SC weightage in ongoing Bengal SIR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Madhyamik admit cards may be taken along with the Madhyamik pass certificates for verifying the date of birth and parentage of the candidate in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bengal.

In other words, a Madhyamik admit card cannot be considered as a “standalone” document but should necessarily be supplemented with other documents like a pass certificate and Aaddhaar card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court further said that all documents like Aadhaar card, Madhyamik admit card and Madhyamik pass certificate, which were not uploaded so far and which were received on or before February 14, 2026, by the Election Commission, shall be submitted/handed over to the presiding judicial officers by the EROs/AEROs concerned by 5pm on Thursday.

In Bengal, the Madhyamik admit card contains the date of birth of a Class X examinee and his/her father’s name. But the Madhyamik pass certificate does not contain those details.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi passed the directions by way of a clarification upon a request from the EC that the Madhyamik admit card not be treated as a “standalone” document but be supplemented with other identity proof like Madhyamik pass certificate, Aadhaar and passport.

“Judges from West Bengal are fully aware of the data available in Madhyamik admit card. That is why we said it will help the Election Commission and anyone verifying the document. The pass certificate does not give date of birth or father’s name,” Justice Bagchi, who hails from Bengal, told senior advocate D. Seshadri Naidu, who appeared for the EC.

“But it (admit card) cannot be a standalone document. Like Aadhaar, they also require other supporting documents, “Naidu said.

Justice Bagchi clarified: “We have said that the Madhyamik admit card will supplement it (pass certificate),” to which Naidu said: “Yes, but not supplant it.”

The bench later dictated an order saying that Madhyamik admit card may be taken along with the Madhyamik pass certificate for the purpose of verifying the date of birth and parentage of the candidate.

“…It is further clarified/directed that all the documents mentioned in para 3(iii) of the order dated 24.02.2026, (Aadhaar card, Madhyamik Admit Card, Madhyamik Pass Certificate) which were not uploaded so far and which were received on or before 14.02.2026, shall be submitted/handed over to the Presiding Judicial Officers by the concerned EROs/AEROs by tomorrow, i.e., 26.02.2026, upto 5.00 P.M.”

On Tuesday, the bench had told the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to enlist, if necessary, the services of judicial officers from the neighbouring states of Odisha and Jharkhand for the verification of voter identity so that the post-SIR final rolls of Bengal can be published on February 28.