CM seal to rebuild Holong bungalow: Rs 3.62-crore project to restore iconic Dooars retreat

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday laid the foundation stone in virtual mode for the reconstruction of the iconic Holong bungalow in Alipurduar, which was destroyed in a fire in June 2024.

An amount of ₹3.62 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction of the bungalow, known as a favourite retreat of former chief minister Jyoti Basu.

The fire had erupted on June 18, 2024, around 9.30pm, at the conference hall of the bungalow before engulfing the entire property. As the 57-year-old bungalow was primarily made of timber, the flames spread quickly, leaving the firefighters with little opportunity to control the blaze.

After the incident, minister of state for forests, Birbaha Hansda, visited the site. An investigation later revealed that rats had gnawed at electrical wires, causing an electrical short-circuit that triggered the fire.

This time, less timber would be used to build the structure, sources said.

Built in 1967 as a forest inspection house, the bungalow featured eight double-bedded rooms and stood on the banks of Holong, a stream flowing through the Jaldapara National Park of Alipurduar.

Over the decades, it became a prime attraction for tourists visiting the Dooars due to its unique location and frequent sightings of one-horned rhinos, elephants, leopards, and deer, which often gathered at a nearby salt pit.

After the fire, the state government had promised that a similar structure would be rebuilt at the same site.

“We thank the state government for taking the task of reconstructing the heritage property within 19 months of the incident. Many tourists preferred staying at Holong bungalow specifically to observe wild animals, and now, they will have the opportunity again,” said Manab Bakshi, secretary of the Alipurduar District Tourism Association.

Parveen Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of the Jaldapara wildlife division, confirmed that the new structure will retain the original design and specifications.

“The height of the building will remain the same, and it will have eight rooms as before. The work will commence soon at the site,” DFO Kaswan said.