BSF cop 'blows head off' with service gun; villager found murdered in Raiganj

An inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur allegedly killed himself by firing multiple rounds from his automatic service rifle on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Rajesh Kumar, 58, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, posted in the 29th battalion of BSF. He had been stationed at the Gupinagar border outpost in Balurghat block.

Police sources said the incident occurred inside his quarters at the border outpost when he allegedly shot himself. As his finger reportedly remained on the trigger, six rounds were fired, piercing his head and striking the wall behind him.

Hearing the gunshots, others rushed to the room and found Kumar lying in a pool of blood. As the news spread, senior BSF officials and police officers reached the spot.

Around 10.30pm, the body was brought to the Balurghat district hospital for post-mortem. Police are jointly investigating the case with the BSF to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Kumar's family has been informed, police sources said.

Murder

Villager Phulkanta Roy, 57, was found dead in a cornfield in Birghoi village on the outskirts of Raiganj town on Wednesday.

Local sources said some farmers found his body on a field when they went to work in the morning and informed Roy's family and the police. Cops recovered the body and said multiple injury marks on the victim’s neck indicated murder.

Cops are looking at a land dispute and a recent altercation at a gambling den as motives, but no arrests have been made so far.