Kurseong residents protest over name deletions from voter list during ongoing SIR

A large number of people whose names have been deleted from the voter list during the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) took out a rally in Kurseong on Monday, marking the first street protest on this issue in the Darjeeling hills.

The rallyist submitted a memorandum at the Kurseong subdivisional office protesting against the deletion of their names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Anit Thapa, the president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), addressed the gathering in the town and promised to provide them legal help.

“Elections will come and go but it is our duty to first protect our people, their identity and votes. I do not want to politicise or capitalise on the issue. In fact, there is nothing to capitalise on as you cannot even vote at the moment. We will extend all possible support and provide free legal services even if you have to approach the high court or the Supreme Court,” said Thapa.

People whose names has been deleted from the voter list can apply to the appellate tribunals of the Election Commission, as mandated by the Supreme Court, for reconsideration.

Many are applying online.

Thapa directed his party’s elected panchayat and municipality representatives to concentrate in helping people reapply for inclusion in the list.

“More than the election, I urge the elected panchayat and municipality representatives to help people apply for addition because many people do not know how to apply. Many genuine voters have had their names deleted,” said Thapa.

Party sources said that help desks to help people apply online started in their offices in various places.

“This is the first time that people have come out on the street on this issue. We had cautioned about the seriousness of this issue earlier,” said Thapa.