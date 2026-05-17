Sikkim celebrates 50 years of statehood; Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan attends closing ceremony in Gangtok

C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice President of India, attended the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50 years of statehood on Saturday at the Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union minister for communications and DONER, was also present at the event along with governor Om Prakash Mathur and chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

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Addressing the gathering, the Vice President praised Sikkim as a model of harmony, sustainability and disciplined living.

“It was an honour to participate in the Statehood Day celebrations. Sikkim is organic not only in agriculture but also in character,” he said.

Praising the state’s tourism sector and eco-tourism initiatives, Radhakrishnan described MG Marg, the most prominent thoroughfare in Gangtok, as an example for the rest of India in terms of cleanliness and civic management.

He also appreciated the state’s improving connectivity, including railway expansion and tourism infrastructure projects.

In his speech, Scindia underscored that national highway projects covering nearly 710 kilometres were in progress across Sikkim. “There are plans to develop alternative highway routes connecting Singtam to Melli and Melli to Sevoke,” said the minister.

Chief minister Golay paid tribute to Sikkim’s founding leaders, highlighted the state’s developmental achievements and reaffirmed Sikkim’s commitment towards national unity and the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047".

The programme also witnessed the release of a book on Sikkim, as well as the virtual launch, laying of foundation stones, and inauguration of many projects across the mountain state.