BJP MLA reviews progress of projects, rousing welcome for Shankar Ghosh in Siliguri

Shankar Ghosh, the two-time MLA of Siliguri, reached his hometown on Saturday amid loud cheers of BJP workers and supporters.

Ghosh, who reached New Jalpaiguri by train, was welcomed by his supporters. From there, he rode a scooter to reach his home.

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“We have formed the government in the state. Siliguri is my hometown, and I would try to meet the aspirations of people and fulfil the promises made by our party in the election manifesto. There are a series of issues in Siliguri which need to be resolved, and we will work on them,” he told the media at NJP.

Ghosh visited the district hospital to check onthe health of two BJP workers who had been attacked by drug peddlers in the city on Friday.

“We have asked police officers to take stern steps to prevent drug smuggling and peddling in and around the city,” said the MLA.

Later in the day, Ghosh, along with four other BJP MLAs of Darjeeling district and MP Raju Bista, attended an administrative review meeting with government officials at the state guest house.

“It was almost a two-hour-long meeting where we carried out a comprehensive review of ongoing development works in the district, and laid emphasis on improving coordination between the various levels of administration and elected representatives to ensure a faster, transparent, and people-centric implementation of government projects,” Bista said after the meeting.

The legislators, he said, highlighted several important public concerns, including the development of infrastructure, roads, and civic facilities for local people and tourists.

“We further discussed the issues concerning rehabilitation of landslide and disaster victims, the ways to ensure that all genuine beneficiaries receive government schemes and are included in the various welfare programmes they may be eligible for, and also issues of tea garden workers,” the MP added.

In the afternoon, the MLAs, as well as Bista, joined a “victory march” in Siliguri. The march, held for the first time after the election results were announced, commenced from Baghajatin Park in the city and witnessed a huge participation of BJP leaders, workers, and supporters.