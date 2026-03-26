Woman killed in Garia parlour died of excessive bleeding from razor attack, says report

The woman who ran a beauty parlour near Garia and was killed by a man inside it on Tuesday died because of “excessive bleeding from razor attacks”, her post-mortem report has suggested.

Rupbani Das, in her 40s, was attacked with a razor by the man who was suspected of stalking her, inside the

parlour in Tentultala.

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Police said they have seized a razor that was found on the man who allegedly committed suicide after killing the woman.

Rupbani’s husband Anup Kumar Das on Wednesday lodged a murder complaint with Narendrapur police

station against Pankaj, the man suspected of having killed her.

However, Pankaj is dead, and as a result, another unnatural death case has also been started.

During the investigation, the police said they found

that Rupbani had left Calcutta and had allegedly gone to

meet Pankaj.

Her family, on the other hand, had lodged a missing person report with Narendrapur police station.

The accused, Pankaj, is originally from Haryana and had met Rupbani a few years ago.

Rupbani, whose family sources said that she had been running the beauty parlour for 15 years, had an early marriage and was the mother of two sons.

Both are adults now.

Police sources said that the investigators had seized the dresses of both the deceased persons and their mobile phones.

“A murder case was lodged by the victim’s (woman’s) husband today (Wednesday). We will carry out a detailed investigation and submit the chargesheet based on the

findings, even if the prime accused and only suspect is dead,” said an officer attached to the case.