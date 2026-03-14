West Asia war pushes up airfares as Kolkata travellers cancel international trips

Apprehensions about getting stranded abroad, soaring airfares and limited seat availability are forcing many Calcuttans to cancel international trips, tour operators said.

The war in West Asia has restricted travel largely to essential purposes.

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On Friday, Emirates brought 304 passengers from Dubai to Calcutta, while only 160 flew out to Dubai. “Usually, the numbers travelling in both directions are about the same,” a Calcutta airport official said. “This has been the trend” since Emirates flights to the region resumed, the official added.

Partial closure of airspace has forced Gulf airlines to operate on a reduced scale. Most other carriers to Europe, the US, Australia and other regions are also running fewer flights or taking longer, alternative routes for safety reasons.

Rising prices

Airfares across international sectors have risen since February 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran retaliated. Many airlines are adding fuel surcharges, pushing prices even higher.

IndiGo announced a fuel surcharge on domestic and international routes effective March 14, citing an “85%+” surge in jet fuel prices in West Asia. “This sudden, steep increase will have a material impact on all airlines’ costs and network, including IndiGo’s,” the airline said.

The surcharge will be ₹425 within India and the subcontinent, ₹900 for the Gulf, ₹1,800 for Southeast Asia, China, Africa and West Asia, and ₹2,300 for Europe.

Air India, Air Mauritius and VietJet have also introduced similar surcharges.

Traveller sentiment

“There is a lack of confidence and growing uncertainty among international travellers,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India, eastern region.

“As the number of flights to and from the Gulf has dropped significantly, demand for other airlines is soaring, pushing fares up daily,” he said.

As airlines operate fewer flights, seats in many sectors are difficult to secure.

Economy-class tickets from Mumbai to London for Saturday ranged from ₹2.36 lakh to ₹4.38 lakh, while a Calcutta-to-San Francisco seat via Mumbai cost around ₹3 lakh, and to New York ₹3.34 lakh.

A couple from Calcutta who booked a 10-day San Francisco trip in business class four months ago were scheduled to travel on Monday. “The return fare was ₹4 lakh each, but they have cancelled due to the prevailing situation,” their travel agent said.

Similarly, a family of four cancelled a planned holiday to Budapest and other places in Europe, having paid ₹80,000 per person for economy tickets.

“The situation is worsening with no sign of recovery for the travel industry,” said Anjani Dhanuka, chairman, Travel Agents Association of India, eastern region.