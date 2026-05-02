ED quizzes Sujit Bose in connection with alleged irregularities in municipal appointments

Sujit Bose, the Trinamool candidate from the Bidhannagar Assembly seat, was questioned by Enforcement Directorate officers on Friday, two days after the polls.

Sources in the ED said the officers wanted to question Bose, the fire and emergency services minister, in connection with alleged irregularities in municipal appointments, including those in the South Dum Dum municipality, where he was vice-chairman from 2010 to 2021.

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The alleged irregularities took place between 2014 and 2016, ED officers said, adding that close to 250 people were appointed in the municipality during this period. “We wanted to question him on some new links that have emerged in connection with the ongoing probe. His statements were recorded,” one officer said.

While the CBI is probing the alleged criminality behind the irregular appointments, the ED is investigating the suspected money trail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED earlier summoned Bose, but he had not turned up, citing his engagement in campaigning. He moved Calcutta High Court alleging harassment. The court had directed him to appear for questioning before 10.30am on May 1. On Friday, Bose reached the Salt Lake ED office at 10.26am, accompanied by his son Samudra and two lawyers.

Bose said he was unaware of the reasons for the summons. “I have no clue why I have been called for interrogation,” he said.

He has maintained that the CBI’s final chargesheet in the case does not mention him and that he has not been named as an accused. The ED has earlier questioned members of Bose’s family, including his son, daughter and son-in-law.