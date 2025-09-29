Weekend adds to festive shopping & dining spree, Sashthi on Sunday fuels Durga Puja frenzy

Last-minute shoppers thronged markets on Sashthi, and eateries — big and small — remained crowded throughout the day.

Sashthi fell on a Sunday this year, fuelling the festive frenzy. Many private company employees, for whom the Puja holidays usually start from Saptami, made the most of the additional holiday.

Malls and markets got busy shortly after they opened doors on Sunday.

Rohit Sarkar, a 30-year-old Golf Green resident, was at Acropolis Mall in the morning. "The weather is humid but bright and sunny. After I am done shopping, I will go home, freshen up and go out with friends. If the weather permits, we will go pandal-hopping. Otherwise, sit and relax at a cafe," said Sarkar, who works with a wellness education academy.

The sky was sunny in the morning, and many, like Sarkar, made the most of it.

A Kasba resident was one of the early visitors to South City Mall. "I am on my third, and hopefully the last, lap of shopping for this year's Puja," said the woman.

Snehasish Guha, 35, landed in Calcutta from Pune, where he works in the legal team of an automobile company, on Saturday. The Behala resident is on a short Puja trip. His return tickets are booked for October 3.

On Sunday afternoon, Guha went to the Hindusthan Park outlet of a retail chain known for handcrafted clothing, home furnishings, organic foods and personal care items. He went with two friends.

"I am spending Durga Puja in my hometown after two years. Even if it is a very short trip, I want to make the most of it," said Guha.

Park Street was busy for lunch as well as dinner.

The waiting time outside the old favourites stretched to more than 30 minutes.

Even beyond Park Street, restaurants were packed for most of Sunday.

At least 15 people were in the covered waiting area outside the Vivekananda Park outlet of Oudh 1590. "Even at 2am, scores of people were waiting to get in," said Shiladitya Chaudhuri, owner of the chain.

Amit Bajoria, the director and co-founder of Lord of the Drinks in Calcutta, said the festive frenzy started early this year because Panchami and Sashthi fell on the weekend. "The pub was open till 2am on Saturday and Sunday," he said.

Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, said the festive mood peaked earlier than usual this time. "The food and beverage segment has particularly benefited from the festive weekend," said Poddar.