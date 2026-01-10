Social development: NGO empowers women to be catalysts in various walks of life

A zoology student who would have quit midway had it not been for an organisation that supported her education, went back to her alma mater to volunteer for them. Nahid Jawed, 20, helped other parents from backgrounds similar to hers fill out admission forms to enrol in a programme conducted by the NGO.

A 28-year-old expectant mother who had dropped out after Class X acquired basic computer skills and now works in the administrative team of the same organisation, earning a stipend

An NGO that has changed the roadmap for many girls has been successful in inculcating in them the empathy to return to their own communities, engage with other parents, and help change mindsets.

“They are mostly first-generation learners. We try to make them understand that they are among the fortunate few who have been able to study throughout school, go on to college, and complete their education. They need to realise that not everyone gets this opportunity, and that they must come back and do something for their siblings, mothers and others in their locality,” said Vinita Saraf, founder and trustee of Ek Tara.

“We do not disconnect them from their families, but inculcate in them a sense of responsibility towards their families and the organisation,” she said.

Nahid, a second-year BSc student, finds time between college and tuition classes to return to Ek Tara and help parents fill out admission forms.

The organisation follows a lengthy admission process, which entails home visits and the completion of a detailed form before a child is accepted.

“We are careful about whom we take in because we want to give this opportunity only to children who need it the most. We have seen that parents who can afford their children’s education also want to enrol their daughters in Ek Tara,” said Shuvasree Biswas, the NGO’s executive programme manager.

During her winter break, Nahid volunteered with the organisation.

“There were mothers who could relate to me because I come from a similar background. I understand them, their inhibitions and their challenges,” said Nahid.

Girls like Nahid are role models for many in their neighbourhoods, helping create aspirations and

pushing boundaries.

Many organisations, like Ek Tara, believe that besides formal education, giving people opportunities to change their mindsets is crucial.

Mariam Azad, 28, dropped out of school after Class X because she was “not interested in studies”. However, the organisation did not give up on her.

Mariam received computer and vocational training and now works on the administrative team of the community kitchen run by the organisation. She decides on the meals, coordinates with vendors, prepares bills, and earns a stipend.

“My knowledge of Excel has helped me do my work. I am now financially independent, and I don’t have to ask my husband for pocket money. I can bear my own expenses,” said Mariam.

In her seventh month of pregnancy, Mariam reports to work at 9.30am and leaves at 5.30pm. “She comes from a family where her in-laws would not have wanted her to work at this stage, but she has been able to manoeuvre her way and live life on her own terms,” said Biswas.