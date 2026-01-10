German flier dies at a private hospital in Calcutta

A German national who was taken ill on a Hanoi-bound flight from Frankfurt — which had to be diverted to Calcutta on Wednesday — died at a private hospital in the city on Friday.

Ludwig Manfred Buhler, 66, died at 12.04pm at Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, said an official.

“The German consulate has been informed about the death of Buhler. His body is in the hospital’s mortuary,” said the Apollo official.

Buhler had suffered a stroke that led to cerebral haemorrhage. He had undergone surgery at the Apollo hospital on Wednesday.

“His condition was critical, and so he was put on ventilation support,” said the hospital official.

Buhler was on a Vietnam Airlines flight when he fell ill. The flight with 276 passengers was diverted to Calcutta because of the medical emergency. It had landed at the Calcutta airport at 3.32am.

Buhler was examined by a doctor at the airport before he was shifted to Apollo Multispecialiity Hospital on EM Bypass.