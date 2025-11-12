Web of cyber fraud cases ‘linked’ to industrialist Pawan Kumar Ruia and his family

The Cyber Crime Wing of Bengal Police, probing charges of crime and money laundering against industrialist Pawan Kumar Ruia and some of his family members, has found several cybercrime cases registered in the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, Bidhannagar Police, Barrackpore Police and in north Bengal whose proceeds of crime went to shell companies allegedly linked to the Ruias.

Investigators were in the process of contacting all individuals whose money may have been cheated and had been deposited into any of these accounts.

“All these cases were reported as cybercrime against individuals. Some involve digital arrest, some are investment fraud, and some are online fraud through impersonation. While checking the details, it was found that they were connected as the proceeds of crime were landing in accounts attached to the same or the same group of companies,” an officer said on Tuesday.

The police have contacted at least two victims in the Barrackpore City Police area and in Bidhannagar and recorded their statements, sources said.

The police examined a resident of Titagarh who had lost ₹5.99 lakh in a cyber fraud on February 21, 2024. Another victim, from Nagerbazar in Dum Dum, who lost ₹12.42 lakh on July 9, 2024, has also been examined.

“There are around 1,000 such complaints from across Bengal which are connected to this larger investigation,” said a senior officer attached to the probe.

To date, the cybercrime wing has identified 1,379 cases reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, where money to the tune of ₹315 crore was allegedly swindled. They are interconnected through a web of accounts and wallets attached to shell firms.

“We found that money swindled from these accounts was transferred across a web of 16 companies with 11 common directors,” an officer said.

Upon reviewing the profiles of these 11 directors, the police discovered the existence of 186 companies that were allegedly used to facilitate money laundering.

Till now, the police have one person in their custody. He is a co-accused in this case. Rahul Verma, who was arrested in connection with another cybercrime, is a key player in the larger racket, the police said.

Pawan Kumar Ruia could not be reached for a comment.