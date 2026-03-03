Longtime voters struck off in roll revision, asked to reapply as new electors

As many as 272 names have been struck off the electoral list from a single part of the Maniktala Assembly constituency, triggering concern and confusion among voters.

Thirty-four-year-old Sam Basak, who has been voting since 2009, found his name missing from the SIR rolls published on Saturday. The names of his mother and sister have also been deleted.

On Monday, Basak took half a day’s leave from work to visit the office of the district election officer for North Calcutta at the Jessop Building.

“My father’s name was there in the 2002 list. My younger sister and I used his name while filling out the enumeration form. My mother’s name featured in the 2002 list as well,” Basak said. “When I was served a hearing notice, I submitted my birth certificate, Madhyamik pass certificate and admit card, but my name has been removed.”

The Basaks are not alone. Many residents in the area expressed shock and anger over the deletions.

Santi Ranjan Kundu, Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward 32, said 272 names had been deleted from Part 223 of the ward, which falls under the Maniktala Assembly constituency. An Assembly constituency comprises several wards, and each ward is divided into multiple parts.

Basak said officials at the Jessop Building told him that those whose names had been deleted would have to fill Form 6, which is used for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll.

“All of us will be treated as new voters, but why should we accept that? It will be untrue. We have voted in so many elections,” he said.

Hundreds of voters visited polling stations where booth-level officers (BLOs) were scheduled to sit with the rolls published on Saturday. Political parties set up camps at their offices and in key locations to help residents check the lists. But at many polling stations, BLOs were not available to respond to queries.

Jadavpur

In Jadavpur’s Purbachal Road, 67-year-old Narayan Sarkar visited a camp organised by Trinamool. His name has been struck off the list.