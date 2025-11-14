Vidyasagar Setu to remain close to traffic from 5am to 9pm on Sunday for renovation

Vidyasagar Setu will remain shut to traffic from 5am to 9pm on Sunday.

“During the replacement of stay and down cables and bearings of the second Hooghly bridge (Vidyasagar Setu), the movement of all types of vehicles shall be restricted to ply along Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps between 5am and 9pm on 16.11.2025 (Sunday),” a notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma stated.

Senior officers said necessary diversion plans have been worked out in collaboration with Howrah City Police.

All concerned traffic guards have been informed to put up banners to notify motorists about the closure timings of the bridge on Sunday.

Diversion plans

Vehicles coming from Alipore towards the Setu will be diverted towards the Hastings crossing and then directed to move along Strand Road and further north towards the Howrah bridge, the police said.

Vehicles headed to the bridge from Kidderpore Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings and then down Strand Road towards the Howrah bridge.

Vehicles headed to Vidyasagar Setu along Circular Garden Reach Road will be diverted from the Hastings crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

Traffic will also be diverted through arterial roads “as and when required”, the notification said.

The Vidyasagar Setu is the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge with 152 cables.