‘Videographed, verbally abused’ while exercising, morning routine turns traumatic for woman

A woman, who was doing her morning workout at a public ground in Haltu early on Sunday morning, was allegedly verbally abused and videographed by some men.

Police said the woman, a resident of Jogendra Gardens at Haltu in Kasba, had gone to Dhankal ground with her husband around 6.30am for her routine workout on Sunday when the alleged incident happened.

“According to the complaint, three or four men, whom she did not know, started passing lewd remarks before two of them went close to her. It was then that she spotted that a mobile phone had already been mounted on one of the stairs of a children’s slide nearby. The woman said she was apprehensive that the men were videographing her and were about to cause her harm,” said an officer of Kasba police station.

The police said the woman was worried that artificial intelligence might be used to morph her video to malign her.

The woman had then raised an alarm alerting her husband who was exercising at the other corner of the ground.

However, even after her husband came, the men allegedly did not go away. They threatened the couple with filthy language.

They were rescued from the situation after other morning walkers and people doing exercise arrived at the spot.

The mother of one, later went to Kasba police station to lodge a complaint against the men citing her fear of attack on her and her minor son, police sources said.

The police said a case has been registered and an inquiry was initiated. “We have started a probe,” an officer said.

Sources said a case was started against unknown persons under sections of outrage of modesty of a woman, voyeurism, criminal intimidation and abettor present when offence is committed.