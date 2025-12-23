Two teens found in Howrah flat with 48-year-old dead man, detained for questioning

A 48-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment in Howrah’s Salkia on Monday morning, with police detaining two minors who were found inside the flat for questioning.

The deceased, Debabrata Pal, lived in an apartment on Kaibartapara Lane. Police said there were strangulation marks on his neck.

The police said neighbours raised an alarm in the morning after hearing intermittent knocking from inside the flat.

When attempts to open the door failed, Pal’s elder brother, who lives nearby, and officers from Malipanchghora police station were informed.

When the door was finally opened, Pal was found lying on the floor near the main entrance. “There were strangulation marks on his neck and injury marks on his head. Two teenagers were inside the apartment. One of them was lying on a bed and appeared to be in pain,” said an officer.

The officer said both minors were detained for questioning after a medical check-up. “One of them is the son of a neighbour,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Pal worked in a private firm and lived in the apartment with his mother and daughter. His wife had allegedly died by suicide in the same apartment a few years ago.

On Sunday, Pal was alone at home as his mother had taken his daughter to visit a relative.

One of the detained minors lives in the same building. Neighbours said they had seen him visiting Pal’s apartment several times earlier, accompanied by another teen.

The police said they are examining whether the minors were under the influence of drugs. They have also sought the call detail records of Pal’s mobile phone.

Investigators will question the parents of the two teenagers to determine why they were inside the apartment.