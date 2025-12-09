Two Gopal idols stolen during visit to Iskcon temple recovered from Bowbazar

Two Gopal idols that were stolen from a woman visiting the Iskcon temple on Albert Road last month were recovered from a house in Bowbazar, police said on Monday. Two women were allegedly seen lifting the basket containing the idols.

The police said Mita Paul, a resident of Sreebhumi and a regular visitor to the temple, had reported the theft at Shakespeare Sarani police station in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV cameras caught two women lifting the pink basket in which Paul was carrying her Gopal idols, sources said.

“After a long scrutiny (of CCTV footage)...we zeroed in on a woman from Bowbazar. They (the two women in the footage) are also Iskcon devotees,” said joint commissioner (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

“Subsequently, both the idols and the gold chain have been recovered from the residence of one of the women,” said Kumar.

No one had been arrested till Monday evening. The police did not divulge why the women, allegedly identified from the footage, were not charged.