MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Kasba molestation: Conflicting versions in victim's statement, says senior KP officer

“A few contradictions have been found in the information given by the victim,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police who is attached to the investigation

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 18.02.26, 06:10 AM
representational image

representational image file image

Police probing the complaint of a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped in a car and molested said “a few contradictions” had emerged in the woman’s statement from the statement of a friend who was with her before she was allegedly abducted.

Three men had been arrested in connection with the case till Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A few contradictions have been found in the information given by the victim,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police who is attached to the investigation.

Also Read

Police sources said that according to the complainant, she had gone to her relative’s home at Kalikapur with a friend and returned around 11pm.

“However, according to the statement of her friend, they did not go to Kalikapur and went to a hotel near Acropolis Mall instead and returned much later. We are verifying both versions,” said an officer.

The complainant had also alleged that she was kidnapped from in front of Jahajbari in a black car that had a sunroof.

“However, according to her friend, she stepped out of the app cab at Jahajbari and then went to the black car without anyone forcing her in,” said an officer.

The woman had alleged that she was forced into the black car by a group of five men, two of whom she could identify by face.

Based on her statement, the police arrested the three on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Akash Singh, 21, and Rahul Shaw, 21, from Kasba, and Aditya Giri, 21, who is from Bihar.

All three were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody.

“The accused men are also making a lot of claims. However, we are carrying out a neutral probe based on the evidence that is emerging during the course of the investigation,” said an officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Molestation Abduction Police Investigations Kolkata Police Statement
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbour poll lesson for EC: Mamata Banerjee likens poll panel to Hitler and Tughlaq

Didi’s reference to Bangladesh assumes significance at a time the BJP has been drawing parallels between her government and the outgoing interim government led by Muhammad Yunus
Umar Khalid case
Quote left Quote right

When the SC rejected Umar and Sharjeel's bail, our first thoughts were how would we face Umar?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT