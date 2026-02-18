Two Bangladeshi nationals rescued from fake visa captivity, scammers arrested

Two men, one of them a Bangladeshi national, were arrested on Monday

for allegedly duping Bangladesh nationals by falsely claiming that they could provide

them with visas to other countries.

The duo had detained two Bangladeshi nationals in a New Town apartment after luring them with the promise of providing them with Turkish visas, police said.

“We received information about two men being held captive in New Town. A team from the Techno City police station went to the address and found two Bangladeshi nationals who had been kept confined in the apartment since Saturday,” said an officer.

During the probe, police found that at least two men were running a racket, involving wrongful confinement and extortion of money with false promises of visas.

“In this case, two Bangladeshi nationals were promised that they would be provided with Turkish visas and were asked to come to the apartment on Saturday.

However, they were detained at the apartment,” said the officer.

The police identified the two accused men as Achintya Kumar Pal, a resident of Krishnagunj in Nadia, and Humayun Kabir, a resident of Netrakona in Bangladesh.

The racket targeted Bangladeshis who came to India on medical visas and were on the lookout for visas to other countries. “Their modus operandi was to lure Bangladeshis with promises of visas, call them to the apartment and confine them to extort money,” said a senior police officer.

The police stated that they were questioning the two to ascertain whether more people were involved in the crime and whether more men had been duped.

The accused were produced in court on Tuesday.