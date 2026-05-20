Two employees of Gujarat-based businessman robbed of Rs 42 lakh and later abducted

Two employees of a Gujarat-based businessman were allegedly robbed of the money they were carrying by men who posed as traders and later abducted them from the Survey Park area.

Police sources said the two employees were in Calcutta to pay ₹42 lakh for a consignment in the first week of May.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the men who posed as traders allegedly struck the deal and took the money. Then the group abducted the two men from Gujarat and kept them locked in an apartment.

“When the two started to bang on the door raising the alarm, the kidnappers took them out and forced them into a car, promising to take them to the railway station. However, they were abandoned on the Kona Expressway,” said an officer of Survey Park police station.

The men returned to Gujarat to report the robbery to their employer.

The businessman came to Calcutta and reported the robbery at Survey Park police station earlier this week.

Police have drawn a case. No one was arrested till Tuesday, they said.