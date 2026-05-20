Security beefed up in front of Abhishek’s residence after TMC’s poll defeat sparks protests

Security has been stepped up outside Abhishek Banerjee’s residence on Harish Mukherjee Road following “ugly protests” after Trinamool’s defeat in the elections, police said.

A visit to Shantiniketan, the MP’s residence at 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, on Tuesday showed a stark contrast from the situation days after the election results on May 4, when most of the security arrangements had been withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 10 Kolkata Police personnel were deployed outside the building on Tuesday. A vehicle from the combat battalion of Kolkata Police was also stationed nearby.

Police had withdrawn much of Abhishek’s security after the election results.

An internal memo issued on May 5 directed the removal of security arrangements from outside his residence and his office at 9, Camac Street from 6.30am the following day.

The police kiosks outside the residence had remained vacant after the withdrawal. On Tuesday afternoon, security personnel were again present in one of the kiosks.

An officer on duty said the deployment was increased after protests outside the MP’s residence turned unruly. “There was a protest when some people were urinating outside the gate of the building. Some had also tried to kick the doors. The security had to be tightened,” the officer said.

Videos of the protests circulated on social media.

Though the present deployment is much lower than the security cover Abhishek enjoyed when the Trinamool was in power, it is more than what remained after all additional protection — apart from the security an MP is entitled to — was withdrawn.

At 121 Kalighat Road, an adjacent property also owned by Abhishek, scissor barricades blocked entry to the premises on Tuesday. Around 10 police personnel were posted there as well.

Senior officers said the security arrangements for the Trinamool leader were subject to periodic review and could change depending on threat perception.

“We are conducting weekly reviews of his security,” an officer said.