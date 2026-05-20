Cops told to review and reopen cases of atrocities against women closed without probe

All commissionerates and police districts have been asked to review and reopen cases of atrocities against women that had either not been probed or been closed without proper investigation.

The state police directorate issued the instructions on Tuesday.

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“Please review and reopen past denied cases of atrocities against women (where either FIR was not registered or the case was closed without proper investigation),” the police have been told.

The police have also been asked to “explore ways to provide ex gratia assistance to the victims in observance of applicable government rules”.

The data is to be sent to the deputy inspector-general of police of the state crime records bureau.

Sources said the police have been asked to mention the number of such cases identified, identify how many have been reviewed and how many have been reopened for investigation.

“It has also been instructed that the police should send a report on the number of fresh cases registered and the number of proposals for women who could be eligible for the compensation,” a Bengal police officer said.

The instructions came a day after chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a commission to investigate crime and atrocities against women and children during the past few years.

IPS officer Damayanti Sen has been appointed member secretary of the commission to monitor the cases.