Truck catches fire at Exide crossing, disrupts traffic

A fire broke out in a moving goods vehicle at the Exide crossing on Thursday morning, disrupting traffic.

Police said the mid-sized goods vehicle was moving along Chowringhee (JL Nehru Road) and heading south when it caught fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vehicle was taking a right turn on JL Nehru Road at the Exide crossing when the driver spotted flames in the engine. He and the help jumped out of the vehicle,” said an officer of the traffic department.

A traffic sergeant was the first to respond to the fire and rushed to the spot with a fire extinguisher kept at a nearby petrol pump. Later, two fire tenders extinguished the flames.

The police said the truck came to a halt in front of the Haldiram’s. The traffic was disrupted for around half an hour. The police had to divert vehicles. “The truck had to be removed with the help of a wrecker,” said an officer.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till late on Thursday.

Fire department officials said that the vehicle will undergo a forensic test.

The vehicle would also be sent for tests to determine its mechanical fitness, the police said.