Duo jailed in 2021 Maidan attack case on 24-year-old man with deep cuts and wounds

Two men have been sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment by a city court for their attack on a 24-year-old man in the Maidan area five years ago, which left him with five deep cuts requiring 80 stitches.

The additional sessions judge, 1st Fast Track Court, Vichar Bhavan, announced the verdict on February 11.

Hargovind Vyas and two others were out for a morning walk on July 14, 2021, when Vyas was attacked with sharp weapons and hit with the butt of a gun by the attackers who demanded his gold chain.

The incident in front of Fort William had left morning walkers with a sense of insecurity, prompting police to take several security measures in its aftermath.

Two men, identified as Mohammad Imran and Sheikh Samir Hossain, were arrested from Beniapukur within days of the incident.

The anti-dacoity section of Kolkata Police’s detective department had submitted the chargesheet within 54 days of the incident.

According to sources, Sheikh Samir Hossain managed to secure bail from a lower court in 2022, but the police later had this bail cancelled by the higher courts. In the meantime, Hossain fled to Mumbai, where he was arrested again.

The Bankshall court, last week, convicted the two individuals, sentencing them to eight years of rigorous imprisonment. Apart from this, a fine of ₹10,000 was levied on

both.

They were adjudged guilty of dacoity with dangerous weapons and unauthorised possession of firearms.