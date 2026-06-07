Trinamool-run board out, Ravi Agarwal appointed as administrator of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation

The state government on Saturday appointed Ravi Agarwal, commissioner of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, as administrator of the civic body, dissolving the Trinamool-run board two days after mayor Krishna Chakraborty resigned.

Agarwal had been appointed commissioner of the civic body in late May.

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After Chakraborty resigned, the state municipal affairs department wrote to the Bidhannagar Corporation’s commissioner asking him why the civic body should not be dissolved. The commissioner was given three days to reply.

“The commissioner had an opportunity to present the corporation’s view. He replied before the deadline. After going through the reply, the government found it prudent to dissolve the corporation and appoint an administrator,” said a government official. “The councillors will cease to hold their positions.”

An administrator was appointed to ensure civic services were not impacted, a source said.

The government will decide later whether the administrator alone will run the corporation or a board will be appointed to assist him.

A Trinamool councillor questioned the legality of the move and the haste with which the board was dissolved.

The Trinamool councillor said only the mayor had quit and no councillor had resigned till Saturday. “If someone from the party moves court challenging the dissolution of the board, the court will have to decide whether it was done following rules and constitutional propriety,” he said.

Sources said the commissioner is likely to enjoy greater powers after his elevation as administrator.

According to the West Bengal Municipal Corporation Act, 2006, an administrator is appointed for six months, by when fresh elections have to be held. If not, the tenure of the administrator may be extended by another six months.