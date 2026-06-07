TMC Councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta in net for 'extortion', criminal intimidation

Trinamool councillor of Ward 101 in Patuli, Bappaditya Dasgupta, was arrested on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in extortion and criminal intimidation.

He was arrested hours after police rounded up Saurav Ghosh, a Trinamool youth leader and an aide of the councillor, for alleged extortion.

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Police sources said Dasgupta was brought to Patuli police station based on Ghosh’s statements to the cops.

Dasgupta was initially questioned and later arrested.

Some people in the area shouted “chor chor” slogans when Dasgupta was brought to Patuli police station.