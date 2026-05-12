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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

TMC MLA Madan Mitra admitted to Kolkata hospital, condition stable

A close aide of Mitra said he had been under physical and mental strain during and after the election

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 12.05.26, 01:38 PM
Madan Mitra

Madan Mitra File picture

Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering from urinary system complications, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

Mitra, who won the Kamarhati assembly seat in North 24 Parganas in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls, was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic on Monday.

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"He was brought in with certain urinary system issues and is currently under medical observation. His condition is stable, and he is responding well to treatment," a hospital official said.

Doctors treating the veteran TMC leader said he could be discharged within a day or two if his health continues to improve.

A close aide of Mitra said the MLA had been under considerable physical and mental strain during and after the elections.

"Doctors have advised complete rest for now. He is stable and recovering," the aide said.

Mitra, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, defeated BJP candidate Arup Choudhury by 5,646 votes from the Kamarhati constituency.

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