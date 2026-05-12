Suvendu orders reopening of post-poll violence cases from 2021 and 2023 elections

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday instructed senior police officers to reopen old cases related to post-poll violence from the 2021 Assembly elections and the 2023 panchayat elections that had earlier been closed.

This was Suvendu’s first meeting with the police leadership, where a series of directions were issued to the force.

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“We were told to reopen all cases of violence reported after the elections of 2021 and 2023, which had been closed without any logical conclusion,” a police source said.

Senior officers of the rank of director-general of police, additional directors-general, zonal inspectors-general, range deputy inspectors-general, superintendents of police and police commissioners were called to the meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

A few hours before the meeting, a government memorandum instructed all attending officers not to carry mobile phones into the venue. Many said they could not recall a previous instance of such a restriction at an official meeting.

Similar restrictions have been seen in BJP-ruled states and at the Centre. In late 2016, the Union cabinet secretariat had barred mobile phones during cabinet meetings, purportedly to prevent information leaks. This applied to ministers, too, sources said. Governments in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi also adopted similar protocols. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had “banned” mobile phones at meetings, citing distraction concerns, sources said.

Security review

On Monday, officers were also instructed to withdraw the security cover of all individuals with criminal antecedents.

“There was a mention of Abhishek Banerjee’s security cover. It was said his threat perception would be reviewed weekly and security would be provided according to his official position,” an officer said.

Another officer said it was not immediately clear whether Abhishek, who had been under Z-plus security till a week ago, would be downgraded from the “high-value protectee” category.

Sources said that while speaking about the security cover of Abhishek, Suvendu said that there should be no shortfall in former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s security. “Being a senior leader and a former chief minister, she should have proper security. There should be no shortfall on that count,” an officer quoted him as saying.

Law and order

The police were told to function without fear and register FIRs against individuals involved in illegal activities. “Political affiliations should not be considered,” an officer said, quoting the directions.

Officers were also assured that they could engage with leaders of any political party if required for professional reasons without fear of reprisal.

“Assurance was given that this government would not be vindictive like the previous regime,” a source said. Emphasis was also placed on curbing illegal arms, human trafficking, cattle smuggling and cross-border crime.

More instructions

Suvendu directed that roads should not be blocked for prayers or religious observances, and that strict action be taken against helmet-less riding.

“Use of loudspeakers must remain restricted within designated religious premises and comply with legal and court-mandated noise regulations,” an officer said.