Chingrighata Metro gap work from Friday, traffic diversions on Bypass till May 24

The work to bridge the gap on the upcoming New Garia-Airport Metro corridor (Orange Line) at the Chingrighata crossing will start on Friday night (May 15) and be completed in two phases by May 24, sources in Kolkata Police said.

Detailed discussions on the pending modalities, which have been pending since September 2024, were held on Monday.

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Senior officers from Kolkata Police and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the agency executing the project, attended the meeting, sources said.

Bridging the 366-metre gap at Chingrighata is crucial to finishing the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor — considered a vital link connecting the city’s southern suburbs with the IT hub in Sector V, senior RVNL officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the first phase will involve placing concrete girders between two pillars (numbers 317 and 318) on the Ultadanga-bound flank of the EM Bypass. The work will take place over three nights, from Friday to Sunday, between 10pm and 5am.

Small and heavy vehicles moving towards Beleghata and further north will be channelled through a new road crossing, along Captain Bheri.

The work will remain suspended in the mornings when traffic will be channelled along the new road, officers said.

“The work on the second phase will be carried out between May 22 and 24 at night. The RVNL has agreed to provide necessary support, including guard rails, lights and additional manpower,” the officer said.

During these three days, vehicles heading towards Science City from Beleghata along EM Bypass will reach the Chingrighata crossing and then be diverted to the other flank, used by Ultadanga-bound vehicles, for around 500 metres.

After covering this stretch, the vehicles will arrive on the Garia-bound flank of the EM Bypass and head towards Science City.

“A strip from the opposite flank will be used for Garia-bound vehicles from Chingrighata to avoid any untoward incident that might happen if any small part falls from the top, where the bridging work will be carried out on the Bypass,” the officer said.

Senior RVNL officials said that engineers, workers, and machinery will start moving in at the site near the Chingrighata crossing on Thursday, ahead of the first phase’s launch on Friday night.

“All necessary precautions will be in place during the two phases. We have had several rounds of discussions with senior police officers. Senior officials and engineers will oversee the work,” a senior RVNL official said.

During this stage, vehicles travelling towards Science City from Beleghata along EM Bypass will be diverted to the opposite (Ultadanga-bound) flank for about 500 metres before rejoining the Garia-bound side.

The Supreme Court had earlier criticised the Bengal government in March for delaying the Chingrighata Metro work, calling the obstruction a “dereliction of constitutional duties” and an attempt to politicise a project beneficial to the public.

The apex court dismissed the state’s argument that proceeding with the project would violate the Model Code of Conduct in force during the elections.