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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Bangla Pokkho chief Garga Chatterjee arrested over alleged EVM rumour campaign ahead of Bengal polls

During the election, Chatterjee questioned EVM functioning during counting despite machines being sealed overnight

Our Web Desk Published 12.05.26, 03:48 PM
Garga Chatterjee

Garga Chatterjee LinkedIn

Kolkata Police’s cyber cell arrested Bangla Pokkho chief Garga Chatterjee following allegations of making provocative and inflammatory statements relating to the EVM process in the period preceding the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the Election Commission of India with the cyber crime division of Kolkata Police. He is scheduled to be produced before a court on Wednesday.

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During the election, Chatterjee questioned EVM functioning during counting despite machines being sealed overnight. He had also claimed that “the Election Commission has some plans for later in the day”. He further advised voters to carefully verify the VVPAT before leaving polling booths.

Chatterjee heads Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali identity-based organisation founded in 2017 that advocates protection of Bengali language, culture and employment opportunities for local youths in West Bengal.

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Bangla Pokkho Assembly Elections 2026 Election Commission (EC) Kolkata Police
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