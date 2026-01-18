Traffic curbs from 4am to noon for Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon today

Both flanks of the AJC Bose Road and Parama flyovers, along with Red Road, Shakespeare Sarani, Kidderpore Road, Rani Rashmoni Avenue and Circus Avenue, will be closed to traffic from 4am to noon on Sunday for the Kolkata Police Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon.

A notification issued by police commissioner Manoj Verma listed several roads and thoroughfares where traffic movement will be restricted during the event, which will start from Red Road.

“Two-way traffic will be allowed on Park Street till the completion of the marathon,” a senior police officer said.

The half-marathon will be held in three categories: 21km, 10km and 5km. The 21km race will start at 5.30am, followed by the 10km race at 6am and the 5km race at 8.30am.

The police commissioner and invited guests are scheduled to arrive at Red Road from 5am onwards.

According to police, EM Bypass-bound vehicles from the Parama flyover at the Park Circus seven-point crossing will be diverted through Suhrawardy Avenue, Darga Road, Bridge No. 4 and the Park Circus connector.

Vehicles heading towards Park Circus and AJC Bose Road will also be diverted via the Park Circus connector during the period of restrictions.