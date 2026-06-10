Toys inside Swarup's vault: Cops seize 15 mobile phones from residence

Police probing the charges of extortion and sexual harassment against Swarup Biswas, brother of former sports minister Aroop Biswas, are said to have seized 15 mobile phones from his New Alipore home on Monday night.

A digitally-locked vault in the third-floor apartment of Swarup and his elder brother Aroop on Bankim Mukherjee Sarani in New Alipore was broken late on Monday night.

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But it only had soft toys and dolls stuffed inside, sources said.

The police said the 15 mobile phones will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination and to obtain the data.

The phones were found in a portion of the apartment where Swarup lives, the police said.

“He has admitted that all phones belong to him. He has claimed that he needed all of them for his official work. The police will verify the claim,” a police source said.

A senior officer said it was apparent that the soft toys and the dolls had been kept inside the 5ft x 8ft vault to distract and derail the police investigation.

“Who keeps toys inside a digital locker? It looks like a deliberate ploy,” the officer said.

Suruchi visit

On Tuesday, a team of Kolkata Police took Swarup to Suruchi Sangha.

During a search inside the club in New Alipore, the police seized seven files containing documents, mostly correspondence between production houses and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India.

The federation was presided over by Swarup until it was disbanded recently.

“Seven files have been found. The documents are mostly permission letters. A more detailed examination of the documents will be done,” an officer at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar said.

Swarup is accused of threatening and demanding sexual favours from a make-up artiste who went to ask for work in the industry.

She also alleged that she was threatened with a gun by Swarup’s associates when she did not yield to their demands.

Based on her complaint at New Alipore police station, Swarup was arrested last week and has been remanded in police custody.