After cash, weapons found at Surendranath College in Kolkata

A rack of weapons was found in a room at Surendranath College on Tuesday evening, police said.

The haul includes six swords and one knife, said a college official.

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The weapons were found at a locked NSS (National Service Scheme) room, said sources.

Three institutions — Surendranath College, Surendranath Law College and Surendranath Evening College — function from the same premises. The Surendranath College for Women adjoins them.

The room was broken open around 4.55pm in the presence of the principal of the evening college, the teacher-in-charge of the day college and other senior teachers.

A team from Muchipara police station arrived later and were handed the weapons, said a college official.

The college came in the news when bundles of termite-infested ₹100 and ₹500 notes, stashed inside two trolley bags, and a gun were found on the college premises during an anti-mosquito drive by civic staff on June 2.