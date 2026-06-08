Swarup Biswas arrest: Three federation members named in complaint to face police summons

Police will summon at least three members of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India whose names have been cited in the complaint that led to the arrest of Swarup Biswas, sources said on Sunday.

All three are members of the federation and have been accused of allegedly harassing the woman who lodged the complaint at New Alipore police station.

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The 42-year-old makeup artist alleged that she had been denied work for the past two years by the Biswas-led federation and was asked for money or sexual favours when she approached members of the industry seeking employment.

Swarup was arrested in connection with the case and is currently in police custody.

Sources said police have sought Swarup’s bank statements to ascertain whether he was a direct or indirect beneficiary of the alleged extortion money collected by him and his associates.

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“We will check the bank statement of the prime accused as well as that of the other persons whose names have been mentioned in the complaint. We will establish the money trail,” said an officer attached to the probe.

The police said investigators would examine whether the allegedly extorted money was deposited into personal bank accounts or routed through the federation’s official accounts.

“We have requisitioned the resolution books of all the guilds,” an officer said.

The federation comprises around 22 guilds representing more than 4,500 members associated with the Bengali film industry.

According to the allegations made by the complainant, she was threatened with arms if she did not yield to the demands of Swarup and his associates.

Police said they will examine all the accused and collect evidence supporting the allegations.

Also Read Mob rampages through Suruchi Sangha, famous for its blockbuster Durga Puja pandals

Meanwhile, the Suruchi Sangha club premises wore a deserted look on Sunday, with the stretch that usually remained crowded with people and parked vehicles lying largely empty.

Swarup’s arrest triggered vandalism at Suruchi Sangha, a cultural club in New Alipore run for years by his brother Aroop and him.

The club is best known for the elaborate Durga Puja organised by the Biswas brothers.

Following Swarup’s arrest, residents allegedly broke into the club office and ransacked it last week.

However, most residents of the neighbourhood whom Metro spoke to on Sunday declined to comment.

A lone neighbour said the area appeared unusually deserted, largely because the vehicles that Swarup regularly parked there were nowhere to be seen on Sunday.

Sources said the two cows that had been tied inside the club compound were taken away by their alleged owner from Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas.

“We were planning to rescue the cows. But during local inquiries, we learnt that their owner from South 24-Parganas had already taken them away. The owner alleged that the cows had been forcibly taken from him,” an investigator said.

The police said their inquiry revealed that Swarup was in the habit of personally feeding the cows every morning.

Fresh milk from the cows was reportedly delivered to his residence every evening, an officer said.