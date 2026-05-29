TMC MLA Dilip Mondal faces 11 criminal cases, police submit documents before Alipore court

Documents related to 11 criminal cases against Trinamool Congress MLA Dilip Mondal were submitted by police before the Alipore court on Thursday.

The cases include charges of rape, attempted rape, attempted murder, arson, criminal intimidation and assault.

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According to the prosecution, as many as 11 cases had been registered against the MLA from Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas between 2014 and 2026.

During arguments in the court, the public prosecutor described Mondal as a “notorious criminal”.

In a 2014 case, it was alleged that associates of Mondal set a house on fire in his presence and attempted to rape a woman living there. The court ordered judicial custody in this case.

Also Read Trinamool MLA Dilip Mondal arrested in Puri after days on the run

Two accused in the matter, Alamgir Sapui and Kaushik Bag, were arrested earlier. Their statements were cited in court as evidence of Mondal’s presence.

Apart from this, the police sought Mondal’s custody in another rape case registered in 2026. He was arrested and produced before the court in connection with this case on Thursday.

The court granted police custody till June 7 in the 2026 rape case.

Mondal was arrested in Puri on Wednesday over allegations of threatening police personnel and BJP workers after the poll results. In that case, the court ordered 14 days of judicial custody.

The police said Mondal was sent to police remand in one of the 11 cases and to

judicial custody in the remaining 10.