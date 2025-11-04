MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tiff over parking motorcycle in Topsia leads to violent scuffle following knife stab

Mohammad Hanif, 24, a resident of Rai Charan Pal Lane in Topsia, had protested against a bike that was parked in the middle of the road, following which he was allegedly attacked by the bike’s owner with a knife

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 04.11.25, 07:39 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A tiff over parking a motorcycle on Abinash Chowdhury Lane in Topsia led to a scuffle between two persons and a subsequent knife attack on one of them on Sunday night, police said.

Mohammad Hanif, 24, a resident of Rai Charan Pal Lane in Topsia, had protested against a bike that was parked in the middle of the road, following which he was allegedly attacked by the bike’s owner with a knife.

Mohammad Jiauddin, 25, of 18J, Dr Biresh Guha Street in Karaya, parked his motorcycle in front of 6, Abinash Chowdhury Lane while he was chatting with friends. Hanif, who was passing by, raised his voice against the way the motorcycle was parked.

“The two got engaged in a quarrel, which turned violent. Jiauddin took out a knife and attacked Hanif,” said an officer of Topsia police station.

Hanif suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

Jiauddin suffered “accidental cut injuries” on his fingers and was also taken to the same hospital, the police said.

A case had been registered against Jiauddin.

