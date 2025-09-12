Ten years on, AFC’s golden run continues at Auro Premiere League

A decade of footballing brilliance with a tinge of nostalgia unfolded at CK-CL Park when the alumni association of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education hosted the 10th edition of its Auro Premiere League (APL).

“APL began as a modest football meet with a handful of teams and a simple aim: to have fun and reconnect. Over the years, it has evolved into a full-fledged sporting event, growing in scale, participation, and community involvement,” said SAIE alumni association president Partha Sarathi Pal. “We’ve seen players turn into organisers, juniors becoming seniors, and alumni return year after year. The first 10 years were about building tradition, the next 10 will be about taking it to new heights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This season featured 12 teams in four groups: Group A (Aztec FC, Thunderbolts FC, Himawari FC); Group B (AFC, FUFC, Young Boys FC); Group C (Akatsuki FC, Shinchan FC, FUFC OGs); and Group D (Antique X, Epic X, OBDS). Only group winners progressed to the semi-finals, making every match a do-or-die.

Debutants Thunderbolts FC made an instant impact with Ayan Pradhan’s free-kick winner against Aztec FC. In Group C’s opener, Akatsuki FC held defending champions Shinchan FC to a goalless draw. Group B’s most anticipated clash saw FUFC and AFC share the spoils in a 1-1 thriller, with Shuvam Yadav equalising at the death. AFC topped the group on goal difference. Shinchan FC crushed FUFC OGs 6-0 but were dramatically overtaken by Akatsuki FC, who thrashed FUFC OGs 7-0 to snatch the semi-final spot. Himawari FC convincingly topped Group A, while OBDS advanced from Group D after Antique X and Epic X forfeited.

The semi-finals delivered drama. Himawari FC and Akatsuki FC drew 0-0, before Akatsuki FC triumphed on penalties. AFC then beat OBDS 2-0, with goals from Sagnik Banerjee and Shivam Yadav.

The grand finale between Akatsuki FC and AFC lived up to expectations, too. Sarnavo Mukherjee put Akatsuki ahead with a sensational free-kick, before Anish Minj equalised for AFC before halftime. After a tense second half, AFC prevailed 2-1 in penalties thanks to veteran goalkeeper Anirban Bose’s heroics, sealing their sixth APL crown in 10 seasons.

“This is amazing! It’s my second Golden Gloves with AFC, and I’m proud to have stepped up when needed,” Bose said. Defender Rohit Ghosh, part of all 10 editions, added: “Winning six times is special, but we’ll come back stronger, aiming for a seventh.

Akatsuki FC, though runners-up, earned plaudits as Mukherjee won Player of the Tournament and Priyojit Mondal claimed Top Scorer. Mondal had been pivotal in Akatsuki FC’s run, dazzling opponents with his dribbling. “I played my game how I wanted. I did what I’m known for (dribbling), and my only competition is myself,” said the player who considers Cristiano Ronaldo his idol.

Mukherjee, meanwhile, netted four goals, including a screamer in the final. “Scoring four goals in a season, including one from a direct free-kick, and winning the top scorer’s trophy is a big achievement,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it when I first scored the free-kick, but unfortunately, it was soon nullified by AFC. Still, heads held high, we are coming back next season to win the title.”



