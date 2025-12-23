Air fares dip amid IndiGo fiasco, decline in number of holiday domestic travel seen

The IndiGo fiasco earlier this month, coupled with other factors, has contributed to reduced demand for domestic travel this holiday season, tour operators and airline officials said.

Ticket prices for December 24 across various sectors, which typically experience high demand, were significantly lower than usual for this period of the year. Additionally, the major crisis faced by IndiGo in early December, resulting in the cancellation of approximately 3,500 flights, coupled with a fire at a nightclub in Goa, led many individuals to abandon their travel plans to this beach destination, according to tour operators.

The one-way fare from Calcutta to Goa for December 24 was showing around ₹17,000 on Monday afternoon. “Usually, with barely two days to go for the travel, the fare to Goa goes up to ₹25,000,” said an official of an airline.

The one-way fare from Calcutta to Bagdogra for December 24 was around ₹9,000 on Monday afternoon, which usually reaches ₹15,000.

The fares for that day from Calcutta to Delhi and Mumbai ranged between ₹8,000 and ₹9,000 on Monday evening. Tour operators said the fares touch ₹20,000 to these destinations a day before Xmas eve.

The fares are low despite IndiGo cutting down 10% flights in the winter schedule following instructions from the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA). In Calcutta, IndiGo had 126 flights taking off every day on average. It has come down to 110, said airport sources.

“Despite the reduction of flights, the fares are not sky high to domestic sectors like they were even last year. Usually, around Christmas, last-minute demands are very high, which pushes up the fares. However, this year, although the passenger loads are good, the last-minute demands are low,” said a source in IndiGo.

“During the IndiGo crisis, many passengers also didn’t receive baggage. All these are fresh in people’s minds, and they don’t want to get stuck again. The spirit of holiday travel seems to be missing. Also, the incident of fire at the Goa nightclub is fresh in people’s minds,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman, Travel Agents Federation of India, eastern region.

“However, the demand for short-haul international destinations like Thailand is there this time too. The IndiGo crisis did not hit international flights,” said Punjabi.

A fire killed 25 people and injured 50 at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa, on December 6.

The fire took place when a dance party was being hosted at around 11:45pm and then it spread through the venue.

“The bookings are around 25 percent less compared to last Christmas holidays. People are apprehensive because of IndiGo cancellations and also disruptions caused by fog,” said Anjani Dhanuka, chairman, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), eastern region.

“Many people who had booked much in advance have cancelled their bookings during the IndiGo fiasco. They didn’t book again after the crisis was over,” he said.

However, a couple from south Calcutta said they have not cancelled their travel plans to Varanasi and Lucknow.