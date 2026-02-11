Teenagers find voice through musical, stage empowers first-generation learners

A teenager had to skip her duty of babysitting at home because she was rehearsing for a musical.

Initially, there were objections.

But she managed to convince her mother and was present every day at the rehearsal after school.

And she was not the only one.

Ninety-four first-generation learners from urban families overcame financial and language barriers — do not speak English at home — to stage a musical with a live choir on January 31.

For most of these girls and a few boys, the musical, an adaptation of Moana Jr, is more than a theatrical experience, said those behind the show.

It creates space for voice, imagination, self-belief, and creative assertion, for some who rarely have access to such platforms, said a member of Ek Tara, the NGO that works with the girls.

“When they were performing in English, the parents took pride in their children,” said Vinita Saraf, trustee, Ek Tara.

While the kids performed, “endearing scenes” unfolded in the audience as well.

Mothers were asking each other whether they understood what their daughters were saying in English. Some did, and many did not.

But the language did not matter; what did was their confidence.

“What was on display was the girls’ tirelessness in pursuing what they love while simultaneously managing their responsibilities at home —whether that meant fetching water in the morning or returning to cooking at night,” said Saraf.

But over the years, the parents have become more cooperative and accommodating than they were in the initial years, said Saraf.

The girls are students of Tomorrowland Foundation Music and Arts School run by Ek Tara in partnership with the Tomorrowland Foundation, a global charity.

“Music has opened up many possibilities. At first, it was a challenge because while parents were still accepting of the fact that they needed education, music was outside their realm of reality,” said Shuvasree Biswas, programme manager, Ek Tara.

Biswas said that over the years, they have seen a change in the mindset of parents.

“Earlier, they would be opposed to the idea of their daughters learning music, but now a few of them have walked up to us and said that they could take music or become a disc jockey as a career, too. That’s a change,” said Biswas.

Saraf said no change is possible if parents do not collaborate with them.

“We would not be able to pull off an event or help in the growth and development of the children if the parents don’t cooperate. That change has happened over the years,” said Saraf.