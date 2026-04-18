Syndicate clears 80% PG quota at Calcutta University for third-year UG exit students

Calcutta University’s syndicate has decided that 80% of its postgraduate seats will be reserved for undergraduate students who exit colleges at the end of their third year in 2026, the vice-chancellor said on Friday.

CU has around 6,000 postgraduate seats.

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“The syndicate, the university’s highest decision-making body, approved the new PG regulations across the three faculties — arts, science and commerce,” VC Ashutosh Ghosh said on Friday.

Students enrolled in the four-year undergraduate programme have the option to exit at the end of their third year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Those who complete the four-year programme in July next year will be eligible for admission to a one-year PG programme, and 20% of CU seats will be reserved for them.

“The syndicate has approved that the students...will be admitted to the two-year PG programme based on admission test and UG performance,” the VC said.

He said that of the 80% reserved seats, 60% will be set aside for students exiting from CU-affiliated colleges.

“Students from the non-CU-affiliated colleges who will be exiting at the end of the third year will be admitted to a two-year postgraduate programme based solely on admission test.”

Graduation degree

The syndicate has formally concluded that the students exiting after the third year will be awarded a degree that will say they have graduated with one major.