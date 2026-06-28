Ex-TMC councillor Tarakeswar Chakraborty arrested for extortion and molestation

Former Trinamool councillor Tarakeswar Chakraborty, who represented Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Ward 104, was arrested early on Saturday on charges of molestation, extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation.

Ward 104 covers parts of Santoshpur, Kalikapur and Garfa.

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Chakraborty, 65, also a former chairman of KMC’s borough XI, was arrested based on complaints, a police officer said.

He was picked up from his Santoshpur residence and taken to Survey Park police station for questioning late on Friday, and arrested early on Saturday.

“Chakraborty was arrested at 12.30am on Saturday in connection with two FIRs registered based on a complaint lodged against him on June 23,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The first FIR charges him with wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, outraging a woman’s modesty, using criminal force to disrobe her, and attempting to acquire state-owned water bodies.

The second FIR accuses him of criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, extortion by threat of injury and criminal intimidation.

“Complaints and arrests should not be used for political vendetta,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC MLA from Beleghata.