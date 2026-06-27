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regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 June 2026

Kolkata Metro services disrupted after suicide attempt at Kalighat station, normal operations restored in 25 minutes

The temporary curtailment of services was necessary to facilitate the rescue operation and ensure passenger safety

PTI, Our Web Desk Published 27.06.26, 09:47 AM
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Metro services on Kolkata's Blue Line were briefly disrupted on Saturday morning after a person allegedly attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks at Kalighat station. Train operations resumed across the entire corridor within about 25 minutes after the individual was rescued and safety checks were completed.

The incident took place around 7.20 am, prompting Metro Railway authorities to introduce truncated services between Maidan and Dakshineswar, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations to facilitate the rescue operation.

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In a statement, Metro said: "Due to an attempted suicide on the UP line at Kalighat Metro station at 07.20 hrs, truncated services were introduced between Maidan and Dakshineswar as well as Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations."

"Normal services were introduced over the entire stretch of Blue Line from 07.44 hrs. after rescuing the person," the statement added.

"The person was promptly rescued by Metro staff and emergency response teams. Following the rescue and necessary safety checks, normal services were restored across the entire Blue Line at 7.44 am," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the temporary curtailment of services was necessary to ensure passenger safety during the rescue. Full train services on the Blue Line resumed after the required safety inspections.

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