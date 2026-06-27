Firhad Hakim's aide, Kalicharan Banerjee sent to police custody till July 4

Kalicharan Banerjee, former officer on special duty to the former mayor of Calcutta, Firhad Hakim, was “working in a team” to give sanctions to illegal and inadequate plans through the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said the chief public prosecutor at the Alipore court during Banerjee’s production on Friday.

“Kalicharan Banerjee used to work in a network. He would help parties obtain illegal sanctions in exchange for money. We have to find out who else was part of this,” chief public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told the court.

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The prosecution sought a 14-day remand for Banerjee. The court, however, sent him to police custody till July 4.

Banerjee’s lawyer, Ariful Murshed, argued that his client’s name did not feature in the FIR and that there were no direct charges against him.

“All the documents that the police have collected are in the public domain. So what is the need to take my client into custody?” the defence lawyer asked.

The court heard both sides and remanded Banerjee in police custody.